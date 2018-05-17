There is nothing like this in the Guinness Book of World Records. Or in Ripley’s Believe It or Not. And the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame certainly doesn’t keep track of such things.

But we noticed that this week the Xcel Energy Center played host on consecutive nights to two music stars whose careers were temporarily derailed by Lyme disease.

Hall & Oates canceled several shows in 2005 – including one at the Minnesota Zoo -- because Daryl Hall contracted Lyme disease.

"This illness made it impossible for me to give my best effort to our audience, but now that it's been identified, I'm looking forward to a complete, quick recovery," Hall said in a statement at the time. Hall & Oates returned to the road later that year.

Shania Twain did not make her Lyme disease known until July 2017. The illness resulted from a tick bite back in 2003, and it led to her losing her singing voice, resulting in a nine-year hiatus from the concert stage.

Who knows if Twain and Hall have ever met or talked, but they did perform Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, at the X in St. Paul. One recovered Lyme disease victim after another.