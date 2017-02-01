The winner of this year’s John Beargrease sled dog race crossed the finish line late Wednesday morning in Duluth, marking his third victory of the decade in this marathon that wends its way around the North Shore.

Ryan Anderson, from Ray in northern Minnesota, previously won in 2011 and 2015. He finished third last year.

The mushers took off Sunday from north of Two Harbors. Anderson grabbed the lead for good in the final stages of the 373-mile race, leaving the last checkpoint earlier Wednesday with a 12-minute lead. He and his 10 dogs hits the finish line at 10:07 a.m.

The victory comes before Anderson competes for the first time in the nation’s signature sled dog race, the Iditarod, which is held next month in Alaska.

Anderson and his wife own AnderTier Racing Kennel, which is home to dozens of Alaskan huskies (and a few labs and pit bulls to complete their home).

Established in 1980, the John Beargrease is the longest sled dog race in the Lower 48 states. It was named for John Beargrease, an Ojibwe man from Beaver Bay who delivered mail along the North Shore from 1879 to 1899 by dog sled.