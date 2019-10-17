Murray Warmath, who played college football at the University of Tennessee, was an assistant coach at Tennessee and the U.S. Military Academy and the head coach at Mississippi State for two seasons before becoming the coach for the University of Minnesota.

He coached the Gophers from 1954 to 1971, leading the Gophers to two Big Ten titles and their only appearances in the Rose Bowl (in 1961 and 1962).

Warmath was the first University of Minnesota coach to recruit African-American athletes. Among athletes Warmath recruited in the late 1950s and early 1960s were Bobby Bell, Aaron Brown, Carl Eller and Sandy Stephens,

Following the 1971 season, Warmath became an assistant to the athletic director at the University. He held that position until 1978. He then was an assistant coach and a regional scout for the Minnesota Vikings.

Murray Warmath

Class: 2006.

Sport: Football.

Teams: Gophers, Minnesota Vikings.