BRIGHTON, England — Glenn Murray scored twice as Brighton beat Swansea 4-1 on Saturday to boost its hopes of another season in the English Premier League.
Murray's double was followed by goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia as Swansea's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.
Making England's World Cup squad seems unlikely for 34-year-old Murray, but the striker has 10 Premier League goals this season and only three Englishmen — Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy — have more.
Brighton, which is unbeaten in its last five matches, moved four points clear of the relegation zone in its first season as a Premier League team but still faces Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool in the run-in.
Swansea's consolation was a fourth own-goal of the season by Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, making the score 3-1 at the time.
