EASTBOURNE, England — Andy Murray has lost in men's doubles for the first time since returning from hip surgery in January.
Murray and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo were defeated 6-2, 6-4 in the first round at Eastbourne by top-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah on Tuesday.
Murray, who struggled on serve, won the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez at the Queen's Club on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Murray will partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men's doubles at Wimbledon.
