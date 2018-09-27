SHENZHEN, China — Andy Murray advanced to the quarterfinals of the Shenzhen Open on Thursday by beating top-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.
Murray broke the defending champion's serve five times and saved seven of 10 break points.
No. 11 Goffin is the highest-ranked opponent Murray has faced since returning in June from hip surgery.
Fourth seed Damir Dzumhur also reached the quarterfinals by defeating Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2, while seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur beat Mackenzie McDonald 1-6, 7-6(1), 6-0.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Opening tee shot at Ryder Cup has room for 7,000 to watch
Le Golf National is the first stadium course in continental Europe, built as much for players in an event like the Ryder Cup as it is for spectators on the ground and in front of the television.
Sports
The North Score: Our sports analytics beat
The North Score features analytics-infused stories by Star Tribune reporters about the players and teams we cover. Our goals are to explain trends, answer burning questions and look through an analytics lens to find new stories within Minnesota teams...
Wild
NHL investigating Flyers' Lehtera after drug bust in Finland
The NHL said Thursday it is investigating Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera after a report he is being questioned in connection with a drug bust…
Golf
Tony Finau takes a most improbable journey to Ryder Cup
Tony Finau never forgot that first set of free clubs.
Golf
The Latest: Bjorn says Ryder Cup exemplifies European unity
The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.