NORMAN, Okla. — Kyler Murray accounted for two of his five touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help No. 6 Oklahoma survive Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr.'s big game in the Sooners' 55-40 victory Saturday night.

Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 6 CFP) moved closer to a spot in the conference championship game, and Murray boosted his Heisman Trophy campaign in likely his final home game.

Williams rushed for a career-high 252 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score for Kansas (3-8, 1-7). The Jayhawks have lost seven of the past eight games.

Murray sealed the game with a breakaway 75-yard touchdown run with 13:44 remaining, sparking a 20-point fourth quarter. He added another touchdown in the quarter and finished with 272 yards passing and two touchdowns. He rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns.

"He's a special player," Kansas coach David Beaty said. "That Heisman needs to go to him."

Murray overshadowed a lackluster defensive performance. Oklahoma allowed 524 total offensive yards to Kansas.

Oklahoma took a 48-24 lead with 12:05 remaining when Kyle Thompson blocked a punt and Curtis Bolton scooped and scored.

The Sooners appeared to be in complete control, but their defensive struggles continued as Kansas kept the game within striking distance.

"Defensively, we didn't tackle at all," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "Really, the whole night. That's the whole story."

Williams answered with a 42-yard touchdown run and Kansas converted the two-point conversion.

Murray responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Grant Calcaterra. Kansas would answer with a 25-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert on the play following a 25-yard run by Williams.

"I still feel like we can be what we need to be," Riley said. "Obviously, we didn't take the step this week that we needed to take. We felt like we had defended the run well all year. We put a lot of emphasis on our pass coverage, which we thought was better.

"We sprung some new leaks."

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: With David Beaty nearing his final week as coach, the Jayhawks have something to build from offensively. Outside of Williams' night, Peyton Bender completed 16 of 23 passes for 145 yards and the Jayhawks rushed for 348 yards.

Oklahoma: The Sooners' embattled defense did itself no favors. It entered the game allowing 416 yards per game, a total Kansas eclipsed in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks host No. 13 Texas next week in their season finale.

Oklahoma: The Sooners close out the regular season next week with a trip to No. 7 West Virginia hoping to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 championship game.