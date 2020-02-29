DENVER — Ade Murkey had 33 points as Denver defeated Western Illinois 69-63 on Saturday.
Murkey shot 14 for 15 from the line. He added seven rebounds.
Tristan Green had eight rebounds for Denver (7-23, 3-13 Summit League). Taelyr Gatlin added seven rebounds.
Ben Pyle had 14 points for the Leathernecks (5-21, 2-14), who have now lost 11 games in a row. Zion Young added 14 points and six rebounds. Kobe Webster had 12 points.
The Pioneers leveled the season series against the Leathernecks with the win. Western Illinois defeated Denver 86-80 on Jan. 11.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Phyfe leads Northern Iowa past Drake 70-43
Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake 70-43 on Saturday to capture the Missouri Valley Conference championship.
Gophers
Mitchell leads Santa Clara over Portland 73-68
DJ Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points as Santa Clara edged past Portland 73-68 on Saturday. Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos.
Gophers
Spencer, Lusane lead Campbell past UNC-Asheville 78-69
Trey Spencer had 13 points to lead five Campbell players in double figures as the Fighting Camels got past UNC-Asheville 78-69 on Saturday.
Gophers
California holds off Utah in overtime 86-79
Matt Bradley scored six of his 21 points in overtime before fouling out, and California held on to beat Utah 86-79 on Saturday.
Gophers
Souhan: Vastly different coaching scenarios for Pitino, Saunders
Richard Pitino's career head coaching winning percentage is .544. Ryan Saunders' is .340. So why would Saunders enjoy more job security? Because circumstances matter more than stats.