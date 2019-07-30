FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police say a murder suspect is in custody following a rush hour pursuit and manhunt that ended in Fridley.
Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder says the man was located and arrested shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Elder says Minneapolis police were following the suspect and attempted to pull him over in Robbinsdale around 7:20 a.m. when he sped off.
The man headed north on Highway 100 and east on Interstate 694 before exiting at Fridley where he jumped out of the car and ran into a residential neighborhood. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched yard by yard with help from a State Patrol helicopter. The suspect was located and arrested without incident.
