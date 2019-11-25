Two men were charged Monday in the murder of a Minneapolis man whose body was found last week in the east metro.

Skylar E. Labarge, 26, of Minneapolis; and Preston S. Sharlow, 32, of Bloomington were charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of second-degree murder with intent.

Authorities believe they lured William C. Albrecht, 29, to a home in Bloomington on Nov. 15 and kicked him, stomped on him and attempted to cut his neck with a piece of glass.

The charges do not specify a possible motive for the attack.

A 31-year-old Bloomington woman who was initially named as a possible suspect in the case has not been charged. She was arrested in the case and released Nov. 22 pending further investigation.

The charges accuse Labarge and Sharlow of posing as the woman as they used her phone to lure Albrecht to a house in the 1500 block of E. 87th St. in Bloomington.

Preston S. Sharlow

Neither had attorneys listed for their cases Monday.

According to the complaint: Albrecht’s mother reported him missing to police on Nov. 16. She had not been able to reach him for several days. He had also missed work and was not answering his cellphone.

Police learned that Albrecht was last seen at a bar in Bloomington on Nov. 14, and that he had been dropped off at the 31-year-old woman’s home.

The woman and other witnesses told police Albrecht had been lured to the home by Sharlow and Labarge, the charges said.

Witnesses said that the two men assaulted Albrecht at the house, and that Albrecht then went missing.

Police searching the home found “multiples areas of a blood like substance” in the home and garage and Albrecht’s cellphone. The home smelled “strongly of recent application of cleaning agents,” the complaint said.

Sharlow and Labarge were arrested last Thursday. Sharlow allegedly told police that he and Labarge assaulted Albrecht in the garage, repeatedly kicking him and stomping on him.

Sharlow told police they showered Albrecht in the house before resuming the assault in the garage. He said Labarge attempted to cut Albrecht’s neck with a piece of glass and then stepped on his neck, the charges said.

Sharlow allegedly told police the two then drove Albrecht’s body to a remote location in Woodbury, where he later took officers.

Labarge allegedly denied involvement and then told police he participated in the assault, murder and transportation of Albrecht’s body, the charges said. He also allegedly admitted to helping clean up evidence and taking Albrecht’s phone and chain necklace.

Albrecht graduated from Edina High School in 2008, then in 2013 from a golf instruction and management school in Phoenix. Most recently, he worked at Dick’s Last Resort restaurant in the Mall of America. Survivors include twins age 2½.