A Columbia Heights man with a lengthy rap sheet was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder for intentionally shooting another man dead Friday night in a Metro Transit Park and Ride in Minnetonka.

Marcus Hallmark, 25, was arrested a few hours after he fatally shot 32-year-old Thomas John Russ of Minneapolis in the head around 11:15 p.m., Friday night as the two were fixing a flat tire in a ramp off Interstate 394 at the Hopkins Crossroad interchange. He is being held in the Hennepin County jail ahead of his first court appearance on Wednesday, said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in announcing the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Russ was the boyfriend of Hallmark’s sister. He and Hallmark and two women had been hanging out in a home in Columbia Heights. One of the women had lent her car to Hallmark, and at some point Hallmark abandoned it at the park-and-ride ramp because it had a flat tire.

On Friday night, the four people drove to the ramp. The two women sat in the car while Hallmark and Russ fixed the flat tire. Both female witnesses reported hearing a loud bang, then looked over and saw Russ on the ground. They then saw Hallmark bend over and fire another shot before running away into the woods, the complaint states.

The Hennepin County medical examiner said Russ died of two gunshot wounds to the head.

Police tracked Hallmark to a nearby swamp, where he was arrested. Officers found a handgun, which was traced to a burglary in Farmington. Police also recovered a bag with other stolen items from that burglary. Hallmark’s driver’s license was also in the bag, according to the complaint.

Since 2009, Hallmark has been convicted four times for committing or aiding and abetting burglary. He also was found guilty of property damage, being a public nuisance, drug possession, aiding and abetting assault, and theft.

In August 2011, Hallmark was shot in the abdomen inside a motel room in Spring Lake Park. A man accused of directing the shooting by an accomplice was convicted.

In August 2010, Hallmark was as arrested in connection to a stabbing in Albert Lea, court records show.