GUYTON, Ga. — Murder charges have been filed against five adults in the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was buried in the yard of her father's home in Guyton, Georgia.

News outlets are reporting that the girl's father, Elwyn Crocker Sr., his wife, brother-in-law, mother-in-law and mother-in-law's boyfriend are now charged with felony murder in addition to cruelty to children.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office says the murder charges related only to the death of Mary Crocker, who was last seen alive in October and was found in December buried alongside her brother. Mary's brother, Elwyn "JR" Crocker Jr., was last seen alive in 2016 when he was 14 years old.

The sheriff's office says the children's cause of death is pending and an investigation is ongoing.