FLORENCE, Ala. — A mural depicting President Donald Trump holding a handgun and school children in pools of blood has been painted over after it appeared in an Alabama city.
WAAY-TV quotes Florence Mayor Steve Holt in a Tuesday report as saying that the mural was on private property and that its owner told the city they could paint over it.
News outlets report the mural was painted sometime Sunday night or Monday morning.
The mural was displayed on a wall in an abandoned lot in the city's downtown.
