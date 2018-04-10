CINCINNATI — Fiona the hippo — already the inspiration for a line of beer, T-shirts and an ice cream flavor — will soon be the subject of a large mural at the Cincinnati Zoo.
ArtWorks and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden say they will produce a mural this summer to honor the premature Nile hippopotamus that captured hearts on social media. It will be the latest in a variety of tributes to Fiona, who was born six weeks early in January 2017.
Fiona has inspired children's books, clothing, stuffed animals and a variety of themed food and drink products.
ArtWorks often chooses to honor celebrities, animals and celebrity animals in its public art mural program famous to Cincinnati.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.