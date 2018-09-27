OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Fox Crossing municipal judge has pleaded not guilty to charges that he harassed his court clerk.

Suspended judge Leonard Kachinsky entered his plea Thursday to a felony charge of stalking and misdemeanor charges of violating a harassment restraining order. He was bound over for trial after waiving his preliminary hearing.

In April, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed a complaint against Kachinsky with the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The state Supreme Court suspended him after his arrest in early July.

Kachinsky's court clerk has alleged he harassed her and retaliated against her.