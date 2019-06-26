BERLIN — German police are trying to find a man who wore a wolf mask while sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Munich.
Munich police said Wednesday that the man pulled the girl into bushes and raped her before running away.
They say two passers-by witnessed Tuesday's attack but didn't recognize it as a sexual assault.
The police said that in addition to the wolf mask, the rapist wore latex gloves. They say he spoke accent-free German and is likely middle-aged based on his voice.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Germans get chance to kill virtual Nazis after rule change
Germans itching to shoot virtual Nazis will soon get a chance to do so, after a change in the rules concerning the use of forbidden symbols in video games.
World
UN Security Council to visit Colombia in July
The U.N. Security Council will be heading to Colombia in July for a firsthand look at implementation of the 2016 peace agreement between the government and the country's main rebel group.
World
Venezuela gov't says it thwarted plot seeking to kill Maduro
Venezuelan officials said Wednesday they have foiled a plot to overthrow the government that included assassinating President Nicolás Maduro and his closest political allies.
World
'They died in each other's arms,' migrant's mother says
The mother of a man who drowned alongside his 23-month-old daughter while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas says she finds a heartbreaking photograph of their bodies hard to look at but takes some comfort in knowing "they died in each other's arms."
World
Iran: We will exceed uranium limits unless 3 Europeans act
Iran will exceed limits on low-enriched uranium set by the 2015 nuclear accord unless Britain, France and Germany take timely, practical steps to preserve the agreement that is "now in critical condition," the Iranian ambassador to the U.N. said Wednesday.