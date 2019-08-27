BERLIN — Munich Airport has closed some of its terminals because a person has likely entered the "clean area" through an emergency exit door.
The international airport tweeted Tuesday morning that Terminal 2 and parts of Terminal 1 have been closed for police operations.
The airport says that, "according to the information currently available, a person has probably entered the clean area of Terminal 2 through an emergency exit door from the unclean area. As a result, police measures are currently in progress."
Munich airport is one of Germany's busiest aviation hubs and the current shut down comes during peak travel season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Madrid mops up after massive rain and hail storm
Madrid and surrounding areas are mopping up after spectacular rain and hail storms flooded many roads and buildings and caused transport chaos.
World
Tropical Storm Dorian heads toward Windward islands
The government of Barbados urged residents of the eastern Caribbean island to remain vigilant Tuesday even as Tropical Storm Dorian appeared to have done little damage as it heads toward the northern Windward islands and Puerto Rico.
World
European court: Russia put lawyer Magnitsky's life in danger
A top European court says Russia's failure to provide adequate medical care to jailed lawyer Sergei Magnitsky could have led to his 2009 death, which sparked U.S. and European sanctions.
World
Australia concerned writer faces espionage charge in China
The Australian government said on Tuesday it was "very concerned and disappointed" that a Chinese Australian writer had been formally arrested in China on suspicion of espionage.
World
Sri Lankan Islamic clerics seek clarity on face veil ban
Islamic clerics in Sri Lanka asked Muslim women on Tuesday to continue to avoid wearing face veils until the government clarifies whether they are once again allowed now that emergency rule has ended four months after a string of suicide bomb attacks.