We now have a video confession in the Case of the Mummified Monkey.

After news spread Tuesday of the discovery of a mummified monkey by a crew remodeling the former downtown Dayton’s department store, the family of one of the monkey-nappers came forward.

“I can confirm the story of the Monkey told by Monica Murphy and Reagan Murphy,” e-mailed Jessica Christensen. “My dad Tom Netka was with Larry Murphy, they were about 15 years old when they stole the monkey from Dayton’s.”

Christenson said her family heard the tale many times growing up, and even got their dad to tell it on videotape in 2016, months before he died in February 2017. They volunteered the video to the Star Tribune to share.

Netka tells the assembled family that there was a pet shop at the downtown Dayton’s, and he and Larry stole the monkey.

Whodunit?

Robbinsdale’s mayor speculated that a story about his dad may solve the mystery.

“We blame each other,” Netka says.

He said it was a squirrel money, small enough to be wrapped in his jacket.

After a couple of days as Netka’s roommate, the monkey was evicted. “My mom made me bring it back,” he said. “It wouldn’t stop pooping.”

Do you think they went back to the pet shop, gave back the monkey and apologized? Think again.

“I think we just walked into the store, just opened the door and threw the monkey in,” he said. “Me and Murphy, we did a lot of crazy things.”

The tale unfolded after a photo of the mummified monkey remains was posted on the Facebook page by one of the Dayton’s construction crew members.

On Tuesday afternoon Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy tweeted that his dad, Larry, had once stolen a monkey from Dayton’s.

Regan Murphy’s mother, Monica, said her late husband told her of his monkey-napping back when they were dating in the early 1960s.

Monica Murphy said that “it’s been hysterical” for her and her family to have the monkey memory rekindled by this exhumation.

But not all Tom Netka’s grandchildren could overlook the moral of the story.

“Grandpa did you really steal a monkey?” a boy asks Nekta on the video. “That’s not nice.”