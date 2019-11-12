WASHINGTON — White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says he won't sue over the House impeachment proceedings after all.
It's the latest reversal in position by Mulvaney, who last week asked to join the lawsuit of another Trump adviser before changing his mind Monday and saying that he intended to bring his own case.
In a one-page court filing Tuesday, Mulvaney says he'll rely on the direction of President Donald Trump and won't cooperate with the impeachment proceedings.
Mulvaney had been subpoenaed to appear last week for a closed-door deposition before the House impeachment panel but did not show up.
