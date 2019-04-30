WASHINGTON — Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney says he expects to stay on in his role through the 2020 election. And he says he isn't expecting many other staff changes in the months ahead.

Mulvaney made the comments during the Milken Institute's annual global conference in California where he was interviewed on stage by Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo. He says the president had "the right team on the field" when he arrived, but that they "just need to be managed a different way."

Mulvaney says the difference between him and his predecessor, John Kelly, is that Kelly "openly let everybody know who worked for him that he hated his job," which Mulvaney says hurt morale. Now, he's claiming the White House is a "fun place to work."