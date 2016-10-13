More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
CW TEST: 5 years later, terror suspect's case drags on
On a cold December morning five years ago, FBI agents knocked on the door of a basement apartment in northeast Minneapolis, and Mohamed Abdullah Warsame…
Join the Ultimate Star Wars Battle -- Round 5
12 Days of 'Star Wars': Light vs. dark. Father vs. son. Who is the Chosen One, and who is just a scruffy-looking nerf-herder? Cast your vote.
Join the ultimate Star Wars bracket battle this week
12 Days of 'Star Wars': Light vs. dark. Father vs. son. Who is the Chosen One, and who is just a scruffy-looking nerf-herder? Cast your vote.
Data Drop
Inner city schools segregate as suburban schools diversify
Minneapolis and St. Paul public elementary schools have returned to levels of segregation not seen since the early 1980s, while suburban schools are more diverse than ever before.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.