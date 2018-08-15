A revival of "Rugrats" — on the big and small screen — is coming to a sandbox near you.

Viacom has announced that it has greenlighted a revival of the beloved children's program for a 26-episode run on Nickelodeon, in addition to a new live-action movie featuring CGI characters.

The 2.0 version of "Rugrats" will feature new adventures with the pipsqueak characters: Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica (and, let's hope, Reptar). But a new world of characters also will get some playtime.

The children's cartoon, which revolved around a group of toddlers, originally ran for nine seasons from 1991 to 2004 and was a touchstone for a generation of kids reared on Nickelodeon. Its success led to three feature films, starting with 1998's "The Rugrats Movie," which grossed $215 million domestically.

" 'Rugrats' is hands-down one of the most-celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures," said Viacom Media Networks chief operating officer and Nickelodeon interim president, Sarah Levy, in a statement. "We can't wait for today's kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals."

The show's original creators — Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain — will return as executive producers. Production on the TV series already has begun. An airdate and casting will be announced at a later date. The movie will be written by David Goodman ("Family Guy") and is slated to be released in 2020.

This is just the latest revival at Nickelodeon, which in recent years has also brought back "Hey Arnold," "Legends of the Hidden Temple" — both as TV movies — as well as "Double Dare" and "Invader Zim." The network also is working on a "Blue's Clues" reboot.