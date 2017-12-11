A motorist traveling the wrong way on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis late at night struck a car head-on, leaving multiple people seriously injured, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Monday on I-94 near Dowling Avenue, the State Patrol said.
One car was heading north on southbound I-94 and hit another heading south, “causing serious injuries,” the patrol said in a statement.
The patrol has yet to say how many people were injured or how the one driver ended up on the wrong side of the interstate.
Traffic on southbound I-94 toward downtown was closed but reopened in time for the morning commute.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Klobuchar: It doesn't matter if man or woman replaces Franken
Senator says long vacancy after Franken resigns would hurt Minnesota interests in Washington, D.C.
Local
Ex-Gov. Carlson says Franken should stay in Senate, for now
Former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson said he is "deeply troubled by the resignation of Al Franken and the complete absence of anything resembling due process."
Local
Passing motorist among 3 killed in crash on Minn. hwy.; her 1-year-old among the dead
A motorist passing another vehicle on a rural highway hit a minivan coming the other way east of Redwood Falls in a crash that killed…
National
Walker to sign bill lifting mining moratorium
Gov. Scott Walker planned to sign a bill Monday lifting Wisconsin's moratorium on gold and silver mining, reversing his vote from nearly 20 years ago imposing the ban.
Local
Multiple people seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on I-94 in Minneapolis
The collision occurred on I-94 near Dowling Avenue, the State Patrol said.