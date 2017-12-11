A motorist traveling the wrong way on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis late at night struck a car head-on, leaving multiple people seriously injured, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Monday on I-94 near Dowling Avenue, the State Patrol said.

One car was heading north on southbound I-94 and hit another heading south, “causing serious injuries,” the patrol said in a statement.

The patrol has yet to say how many people were injured or how the one driver ended up on the wrong side of the interstate.

Traffic on southbound I-94 toward downtown was closed but reopened in time for the morning commute.