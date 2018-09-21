SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police in Syracuse are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured, possibly including children.
The Syracuse Post-Stand reports the shooting happened about 9 p.m. on Midland Avenue.
The conditions of the injured were not immediately known. Several ambulances responded to the scene.
Witnesses say they saw two to three possible shooters and heard at least 10 shots.
