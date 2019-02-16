CLINTON, Miss. — Authorities say there have been multiple fatalities after a domestic dispute in Mississippi led to a hostage situation and a subsequent police shooting.
News outlets report the incident began about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in a Clinton subdivision and lasted for about 12 hours.
Clinton city spokesman Mark Jones confirms fatalities occurred but wouldn't provide any other details, referring all questions to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Capt. Johnny Poulos says the MBI took over the case because the shooting involved police. He says investigators are currently collecting evidence and conducting interviews. He could not provide any information on what led to the shooting.
