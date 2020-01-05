GREENSBURG, Pa. — Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.
Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed the deaths to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but a number was not immediately reported. A "prolonged closure" of the turnpike is likely, DeFebo said.
The crash happened in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh, around mile marker 86. The crash closed the turnpike between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Donegal at Exit 91, the newspaper reported. Further details weren't immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Multiple dead in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania
Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.
Movies
From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but a few sure things seem to be in store for Sunday's awards: Streaming services will play a starring…
Variety
1 of 2 escapees from troubled Mississippi prison in custody
One of two prisoners believed to have escaped from one of several Mississippi prisons recently rocked by violence is back in custody, authorities said early…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:0-8-7(zero, eight, seven)05-24-34-38-47, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2(five, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:05-24-34-38-47, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2(five, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-seven;…