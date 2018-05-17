Birding programs
• Banding, Minneopa State Park, 5-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday:
Get an up-close view of some birds that make the park their home. (1-507-384-8890, mndnr.gov)
• Banding, Lowry Nature Center, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday: Songbirds will be carefully trapped, studied, banded and released. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org)
• Birding, Frontenac State Park, 8-9 a.m. Saturday:
Join a birding expert for an easy morning walk and an instructional about identifying birds. Bring your own binoculars. (651-345-3401, mndnr.gov)
• Bluebird trails, William O’Brien State Park, 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday:
Get a glimpse into some birdhouses to see if bluebirds, swallows, wrens or chickadees are nesting inside. Be prepared to walk a mile with a small amount of elevation. (651-433-0500 x227, mndnr.gov)
Geocaching 101
Fort Snelling State Park
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday
Learn how to use a global positioning system unit to find hidden treasures at Minnesota state parks. Equipment provided. Call 612-725-2724 to register. (mndnr.gov)
Family fishing
McColl Pond
1-3 p.m. Saturday
Head to Savage to learn the basics. Equipment and fishing license provided for class only. Cost is $6. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.(threeriversparksdistrict.org)
Adapted sports demo
Fish Lake Regional Park
1-4 p.m. Sunday
Try adapted mountain bikes, kayaks, archery equipment and geocaching. Cost is $7. Call 763-559-6700 by Saturday to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)
