PLAN 928-296

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,368

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Daylight basement

The main level.

A simple design, mixed siding, and plenty of windows deliver a modern touch to this plan ideal for a narrow lot. An open-concept layout makes it easy to move between the island kitchen, the relaxed dining area and the family room. The large island kitchen is nestled between the family room and dining area, which steps out to a spacious outdoor living space. Upstairs, the master suite boasts dual closets and a versatile sitting room. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath. A convenient laundry room is also on this level. The future finished basement sports another family room, guest room, bath and workshop.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.

















