HOBART, Australia — Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn from her quarterfinal match at the Hobart International on Thursday with a viral illness.
Second-seeded Muguruza was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian will receive a walkover and advance to the semifinals.
Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon.
Top-seeded Elise Mehrtens was scheduled to play Heather Watson among the other quarterfinals on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Jean-Baptiste, Ryan lead Chattanooga past Wofford 72-59
David Jean-Baptiste scored 18 points and Matt Ryan had 17 points as Chattanooga topped Wofford 72-59 on Wednesday night.
Wild
Gameday preview: Wild vs. Tampa Bay
One of the hottest teams in the NHL, Tampa Bay (28-14-4) has won 11 of its past 12 games.
Wild
Slumping Wild takes a day off to recharge mentally
Boudreau says mental fatigue has become issue.
Gophers
Halftime adjustments lead No. 18 Pirates past No. 5 Butler
Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard kept it simple at halftime Wednesday.
Gophers
Joyner scores 16 points to send Merrimack past Bryant
Idris Joyner scored 16 points and Mykel Derring scored 14 off the bench and Merrimack beat Bryant 71-67 on Wednesday for its third straight win.