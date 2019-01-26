Special counsel Robert Mueller fashioned a detailed timeline of events in his indictment of longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone.

2016

June and July: Stone tells unnamed senior Trump campaign officials he has information suggesting WikiLeaks is in possession of documents that would damage Hillary Clinton.

July 22: WikiLeaks releases documents stolen from the Democratic National Committee. Shortly thereafter, an unnamed senior Trump campaign official is directed — it’s unclear by whom — to contact Stone about any additional releases by WikiLeaks. Stone then tells the Trump campaign about potential future releases.

July 25: Stone directs his associate Jerome Corsi in an e-mail to contact WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and get the pending WikiLeaks e-mails.

Aug. 2: Corsi e-mails Stone, “Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps. … Impact planned to be very damaging.”

Aug. 23: Randy Credico, a radio host who has known Stone for more than a decade, interviews Stone, asking for insight from Stone’s communications with Assange into a possible “October surprise.” Stone says he’s a recipient of “pretty good information.”

Sept. 18: Stone e-mails Credico a damaging article about Clinton’s time as secretary of state and directs him to ask Assange for any State Department or Clinton campaign e-mails that would “confirm this narrative.”

Sept. 30: Credico texts Stone a photo of himself standing outside the Ecuadorian Embassy. A few days later, Credico texts Stone, “Big news Wednesday ... now pretend u don’t know me ... Hillary’s campaign will die this week.”

Oct. 7: WikiLeaks starts releasing documents hacked from the personal e-mail account of Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta. Shortly thereafter, an associate of Steve Bannon texts Stone to say: “well done.”

2017

May: Stone is asked to appear before a U.S. House committee and produce documents. Stone responds with a letter saying he doesn’t have anything.

Sept. 26: Stone testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, saying he needs to rebut false claims that he knew in advance about the hacking of Podesta’s e-mail and “had advanced knowledge of the source or actual content” of WikiLeaks files. Stone testifies he had no relevant documents.

Oct. 19: Stone sends Credico an excerpt of his letter to the House committee that identifies Credico as his “intermediary” with WikiLeaks. Stone then urges him to falsely confirm what Stone had testified to.

November: Credico receives a request from the House to testify voluntarily before the committee. Stone tells Credico to testify falsely to avoid contradicting him or to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Dec. 1: Stone tells Credico that he should do a “Frank Pentangeli” in his House testimony, referring to a character in “The Godfather: Part II” who lies to Congress about what he knows.

Dec. 24: Credico tells Stone in a text that he should “be honest w fbi … there was no back channel … be honest.” Stone replies: “I’m not talking to the FBI and if your smart you won’t either.”

2018

April 9: “You are a rat,” Stone says to Credico in an e-mail. “You backstab your friendsrun your mouth my lawyers are dying Rip you to shreds.” Stone says he will “take that dog away from you,” referring to Credico’s pet. Stone then writes: “I am so ready. Let’s get it on. Prepare to die.”

