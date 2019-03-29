– The still-secret report on Russian interference in the 2016 election submitted last week by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, was more than 300 pages long, the Justice Department acknowledged Thursday.

Barr wrote to Congress on Sunday offering what he called the "principal conclusions" of the report — including that Mueller had not found that the Trump campaign had taken part in a conspiracy to undermine the election. But he had notably declined to publicly disclose its length.

The total of 300-plus pages suggests that Mueller went well beyond the kind of bare-bones summary required by the ­Justice Department regulation governing his appointment and detailed his conclusions at length. And it raises questions about what Barr might have left out of the four dense pages he sent Congress.

Answering those questions is likely to prove difficult for lawmakers and the public. Barr has indicated to two congressional chairmen it will likely take weeks to redact the report for classified and grand jury information the department deems unfit for public consumption.

But Justice Department officials, including some from the attorney general's office, also plan to examine the report before sending any documents to Congress for possible material the president could claim as privileged, according to a department official. The practice is not unusual, but it would likely create another tranche of material from Mueller's investigation to be withheld from Congress and kick off a fight between lawmakers and the administration that would further delay a resolution.

If the Justice Department were to deem certain aspects of Mueller's report to be subject to executive privilege, Democrats in Congress would almost certainly contest the assertion and force Trump to actually claim the privilege — and risk a court challenge — or not.

It was not clear whether Barr would be involved in an executive privilege review.

Democrats, who like all other lawmakers have not seen the report, have already all but accused Barr of covering up damaging information it contains. They have specifically focused on an apparent difference between the views of Barr and Mueller on whether Trump obstructed justice. Democrats have demanded the attorney general make the full report and evidence public.

"For Mr. Barr to quickly issue a four-page report in his attempt to try to exonerate Trump, and now the delay the release of an over 300-page report written by Mueller so the American people and we senators and congressman can see what was written, has too much of the odor of political expediency to help the man who appointed him, President Trump," Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said in a speech on the chamber floor.

Republicans have adopted a more trusting stance of Barr, indicating they believe he will make appropriate judgments about what should and should not be shared.

The new ballpark page length came about a week after a Justice Department official told reporters that the report was "comprehensive."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the Judiciary Committee, added the description "very substantial" after talking to Barr on Wednesday, although neither he nor any other member of Congress has seen it and Barr declined to give a page count. Andrew Napolitano, a legal analyst for Fox News and a favorite of Trump, caused a stir Wednesday when he said multiple times on the air that the report was 700 pages.

Kerri Kupec, a Justice Department spokeswoman, confirmed the length of the document after the New York Times reported it, citing U.S. officials who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss details of the report.

Barr had told Nadler on their Wednesday call that the report was more than 300 pages long, Kupec said.

Other blockbuster government reports in recent decades have been lengthy. At 445 pages, independent counsel Kenneth Starr's report on President Bill Clinton had to be trucked to Capitol Hill in September 1998.

The 9/11 commission report ran 567 pages with notes on the circumstances and fallout of the Sept. 11 attacks.

By contrast, the Watergate "road map" sent to Congress by the grand jury investigating President Richard Nixon and his associates was only 62 pages.