WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller has rejoined the law firm where he worked before leading the Russia investigation.
The law firm of WilmerHale announced Tuesday that Mueller would focus on crisis management and high-profile investigations.
Two other members of the special counsel's team, Aaron Zebley and James Quarles, are also rejoining WilmerHale.
Mueller concluded his investigation last spring into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election. He testified in July before two House committees.
