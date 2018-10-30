WASHINGTON — A spokesman for special counsel Robert Mueller says the office has referred to the FBI allegations that women were offered money to make up false claims about Mueller.
In a statement Tuesday, spokesman Peter Carr says that once the office learned of the allegations, it immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation.
The statement didn't specify what the claims were.
Mueller's office is investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia.
