PRAGUE — Karolina Muchova and Jil Teichmann advanced to their first WTA final at the Prague Open on Friday.
Muchova, a wild card entry at the clay-court tournament, made her first WTA semifinal victorious after defeating unseeded Bernarda Pera of the United States 6-2, 7-5.
Before this week, the Czech had reached a quarterfinal on tour only once, in February.
Swiss qualifier Teichmann, also playing her first WTA semifinals, ruined local hopes of an all-Czech final when she beat ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-0.
