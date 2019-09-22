Much Less Humid Sunday. Fall Arrives Early Monday

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Cooler breeze. Isolated PM shower? Winds: WNW 7-12. High: 69.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, quiet and cooler. Winds: Calm. Low: 53.

MONDAY: Fall arrives at 2:50am. Bright sun. Winds: WSW 7-12. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Dry start. Late day thunder threat. Winds:SSW 8-13. Wake-up: 58. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Windy. Spotty rain and rumbles up north. Winds: WNW 10-20. Wake-up: 57. High: 68.

THURSDAY: AM sun, PM clouds. Storms develop overnight. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 50. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 54. High: 69.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Winds: ESE 10-15. Wake-up: 54. High: 70.

This Day in Weather History

September 22nd

1996: A brief cold air funnel touchdown results in roof damage in Washington County.

1936: Summer-like heat continues with 101 at Ada, Beardsley and Moorhead.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 22nd

Average High: 70F (Record: 94F set in 1937)

Average Low: 50F (Record: 32F set in 1974)

Record Rainfall: 2.07" set in 1986

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1995

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 22nd

Sunrise: 7:00am

Sunset: 7:11pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 11 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 3 hours & 26 minutes

Moon Phase for September 22nd at Midnight

1.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

What's in the Night Sky?

"The illustration at top by Tau’olunga via Wikimedia Commons shows the day arc of the sun, every hour – during the equinoxes – as seen on the celestial dome – from the equator. Also showing twilight suns down to -18° altitude. Note the sun at the zenith at noon and that the tree’s shadow is cast straight down. That is – as seen from the equator on the day of an equinox – a tree stands in the center of its own shadow. The 2019 autumnal equinox for the Northern Hemisphere (spring equinox for the Southern Hemisphere) happens on Monday, September 23, at 7:50 UTC. At this special moment – the instant of the September equinox – the sun is at zenith, or straight overhead, as seen from Earth’s equator. That’s the meaning of an equinox. The September equinox sun crosses the sky’s equator, going from north to south."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Average Tornadoes By State in September

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in September is quite a bit across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 2 tornadoes, which is much lower than our average peak of in June (15).

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,504 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central US and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through September 20th suggests that there have been a total of 1,504 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1219. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,784 tornadoes were reported.

Sunday Weather Outlook

High Temps on Sunday will still be quite warm across much of the nation and especially for those in the Northeast. Note that temps from Washington DC to Portland, ME could be nearly +10F to +15F above average.

___________________________________________________________________________ Widespread Record Warmth in the Southeast Next Week Here are the expected high temperatures across the southeast next Thursday and Friday. Note the 'circled' numbers, those are potential record highs for those dates and there are quite a few of them! According to NOAA's CPC, the extended outlook really keeps us quite warm across the eastern half fo the nation through the end of the month and into the early part of October. Stay tuned! ________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Note the cool front sweeping along and east of the Mississippi River Valley with widespread showers and storms moving east with it. Heavy rain looks to move into parts of the Southwest and interestingly, this moisture will be associated with the remnants of Tropical Storms Lorena and eventually Mario.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests heavy rain across the Central US along a cool front that will slowly sweep through Central US through early next week. Also note the heavy rain that looks to fall across northern Mexico and the Desert Southwest as remnants from Lorena and Mario move through. Much needed precipitation will also continue in the Pacific Northwest.



"The First Hurricane Relief Drone Was Ready to Fly—Then Dorian Hit"

"A drone company on Great Abaco, in the Bahamas, was prepared to deliver emergency supplies if the hurricane struck. Dorian had other plans. As Hurricane Dorian whiplashed the Bahamas on September 1 with 185-mph winds, a drone with lifesaving potential was positioned at the Marsh Harbour airport on the island of Great Abaco. Designed to carry temperature-sensitive medicine, it could deliver urgent supplies such as anesthetics, insulin, and wound care materials when roads, airports, and even waterways left people stranded. Unfortunately, the winds demolished the cargo hangar and all its contents. “It’s a case of being too highly optimized,” says Andrew Schroeder, vice president of research and analysis for Direct Relief, a global humanitarian aid organization that had been testing the drone for disaster relief. “We were exactly right [in the location], and actually that turns out to be the problem.” This autonomous flyer had carried a container with sensors that continuously monitor temperature, called a Softbox Skypod, in its test flights. If it had survived the storm, it could have been the first drone to engage in hurricane relief. The drone was manufactured and owned by Volans-i, a San Francisco-based drone company that had partnered with Bahamian startup Fli Drone."



"This Is Why We Don't Shoot Earth's Garbage Into The Sun"

"Imagine our planet as it was for the first 4.55 billion years of its existence. Fires, volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis, asteroid strikes, hurricanes and many other natural disasters were ubiquitous, as was biological activity throughout our entire measured history. Most of the environmental changes that occurred were gradual and isolated; only in a few instances — often correlated with mass extinctions — were the changes global, immediate, and catastrophic. But with the arrival of human beings, Earth's natural environment has another element to contend with: the changes wrought upon it by our species. For tens of thousands of years, the largest wars were merely regional skermishes; the largest problems with waste led only to isolated disease outbreaks. But our numbers and technological capabilities have grown, and with it, a waste management problem. You might think a great solution would be to send our worst garbage into the Sun, but we'll never make it happen. Here's why."



"New, Dire Climate Models Say the Planet Warms Faster Than We Thought"

"Two new models say the Earth is even more sensitive to emissions than we thought, and humanity has to work even harder to meet Paris agreement targets. Two new climate models predict that global warming due to climate change will be faster and more severe than previously thought, meaning humanity will have to work even harder to curb its emissions and meet the warming goals set out in the Paris agreement. If we continue to use fossil fuels to drive rapid economic growth, the new models say, mean global temperature could rise as much as 7 degrees Celsius by 2100, which is 1 degree higher than previous estimates. In terms of climate change, that’s a lot. “It is difficult to imagine the impacts of that level of warming,” Olivier Boucher, head of the Climate Modeling Center at the Institut Pierre Simon Laplace in Paris, said in an email. “But there would be dramatic for many natural and human systems. As a comparison, the difference between an ice age and interglacial period is 5 [degrees Celsius].” These models came out of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project, part of the World Climate Research Program, and were unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday. The models will be factored in to future Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports in 2021. Currently, the Paris Agreement—which is based on older climate models—wants to cap warming at 2 degrees Celsius."



"Tropical Depression Imelda Has Dumped More Than 40 Inches of Rain on the Texas Gulf Coast"

"Tropical Depression Imelda might not have the same ring as Hurricane Imelda, but the impacts of the storm are for real. The National Weather Service has issued a civil emergency warning as a flooding crisis unfolds in the region rocked by Harvey’s historic floods just two years ago. Upwards of 40 inches of rain have fallen along the Texas Gulf Coast over the past 72 hours with the highest total of 41.81 inches reported so far. That makes Imelda the fifth wettest tropical cyclone to hit the Lower 48 on record, and it could rise in the record books in the coming hours. Embedded within the heavy rainstorm totals are shocking bouts of downpours. That includes nearly 30 inches of rain falling over a 12-hour period in Mayhaw Bayou, a weather station located about 60 miles east of Houston. Multiple locations have also reported one-hour rainfall in excess of five inches, which is, meteorologically speaking, a crap-ton of rain."



"Study of ancient climate suggests future warming could accelerate"

"The rate at which the planet warms in response to the ongoing buildup of heat-trapping carbon dioxide gas could increase in the future, according to new simulations of a comparable warm period more than 50 million years ago. Researchers at the University of Michigan and the University of Arizona used a state-of-the-art climate model to successfully simulate—for the first time—the extreme warming of the Early Eocene Period, which is considered an analog for Earth's future climate. They found that the rate of warming increased dramatically as carbon dioxide levels rose, a finding with far-reaching implications for Earth's future climate, the researchers report in a paper scheduled for publication Sept. 18 in the journal Science Advances. Another way of stating this result is that the climate of the Early Eocene became increasingly sensitive to additional carbon dioxide as the planet warmed."

___________________________________________________________________________ "Current Hurricane Activity Raises Questions About The AMO - What Is It And Why Is it Relevant?" "Have you taken a look at satellite view of the tropics right now? Hurricane Humberto, a major hurricane, threatens Bermuda. The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are drenching Southeast Texas, and several potential systems lurk in tropical regions that we look to at this time of the year. National Hurricane Center tropical meteorologist Eric Blake captures it best in this Tweet: Anyone want a tropical storm? They are forming like roaches out there! 6 at once in both basins combined is thought to tie a modern NHC record , with two other disturbances adding the cherries on top of a crazy busy day! The hurricane basins of the Eastern Pacific and Atlantic are very active as seen in the picture below that I took at The Weather Channel early Wednesday morning. While likely not at the forefront of your thought processes this week, this active week prompted me to wonder about the status of something called the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO). What is it and why am I bringing it up during hurricane season?" See more from Forbes HERE:

