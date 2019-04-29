NEW YORK — The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards has a new home: New Jersey.
The network announced Monday that its annual awards show will take place Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The VMAs are typically held in New York, though it has also taken place in Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.
Last year's show took place at New York's Radio City Music Hall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Man charged in synagogue attack was star scholar and athlete
The man accused of opening fire inside a Southern California synagogue was a star scholar, athlete and musician whose embrace of white supremacy and anti-Semitism has dumbfounded his family and others who thought they knew him well.
Celebrities
Minnesota Muslim model wears burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Halima Aden was also the first Miss Minnesota contestant to compete in a hijab and burkini.
Variety
Lawsuit says man from Somalia's been detained over 2 years
A federal lawsuit in New Hampshire says an asylum seeker from Somalia has been detained for 2 ½ years without a bond hearing and should be released.
Business
Millennial Money: 'Tidy up' so each dollar sparks joy
Marie Kondo has inspired countless people to wipe out clutter. Her KonMari organizing method, popularized by her book and Netflix series, lays out how to…
National
Missouri lawmaker resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
A Missouri lawmaker has resigned under pressure after an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint found he engaged in "ethical misconduct" by sending flirtatious text messages and repeatedly pursuing a relationship with a legislative employee whom he supervised.