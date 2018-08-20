NEW YORK — MTV is launching its first-ever drive to encourage young people to register and vote during a midterm election year.
The youth-centric network will unveil the effort at Monday's Video Music Awards in New York. The drive is aimed at urging fans to make voting a communal effort with their friends.
It hearkens back to MTV's "Choose or Lose" campaign when Bill Clinton was first elected in 1992. MTV says its effort is non-partisan, but it will be happening at a time when groups favoring Democrats are making a big effort to get young people to the polls.
MTV's plan will culminate in some 1,000 parties of different sizes across the country on Election Day.
