EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ MTS Systems Corp. (MTSC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The maker of mechanical testing systems posted revenue of $194.7 million in the period.

MTS expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $775 million to $785 million.

MTS shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.95, a rise of almost 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSC