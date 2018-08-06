EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ MTS Systems Corp. (MTSC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 49 cents per share.
The maker of mechanical testing systems posted revenue of $194.7 million in the period.
MTS expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $775 million to $785 million.
MTS shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.95, a rise of almost 5 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSC
