EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ MTS Systems Corp. (MTSC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The maker of mechanical testing systems posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period.

MTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.42 to $2.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $830 million to $870 million.

MTS shares have climbed 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

