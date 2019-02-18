MSP To See Snowiest February on Record This Week?

"How to Watch the Super Snow Moon, the Biggest Supermoon of 2019"

"Good news for sky watchers and selenophiles, the next full moon is set to be the biggest and brightest of the year, according to NASA. the “super snow moon” as it is being called, will cross the skies next Tuesday on Feb. 19. While the upcoming “super snow moon” won’t be the extravagant astronomical spectacle that January’s “super blood wolf moon eclipse” was, it will be larger and brighter, and definitely command attention in the sky. If that isn’t enough, the subsequent full moon in March will also be a “supermoon,” rounding off 2019 with a total of three “supermoons.” In a given year, between two and four full moons can be classified as “supermoons.” Here’s what to know about the upcoming “super snow moon” — and what the best time is to see it."

Looks at Feels Like Winter...

I had a chance to get up north over the weekend and wow is there a lot of snow in Central Minnesota. People that love outdoor winter sports are sure enjoying their time now!

Monday Weather Outlook
 
Temps across the state on Monday will range from the single digits across the northwestern part of the state to the teens across the rest of the state. With that said, our readings will be nearly -10F to -20F below average.
 
Another Snow Chance PM Tuesday - Wednesday

Here's the weather outlook from PM Tuesday to PM Wednesday, which shows another storm system moving through the Upper Midwest. This system will likely bring more accumulation to parts of the region, espeically across southern Minnesota, Iowa and into Wisconsin. The track could still change, which will ultimately dictate where the heaviest snow falls. Stay tuned.
 
 4th Snowiest February on Record (So Far...)

Prior to Sunday's snow, the official February snowfall at the MSP Airport was 22.2", which is good enough for the 4th snowiest February on record! Note that the top spot is 26.5" (set in 1962), so if we pick up a little more than 4" of additional snow this month, we'll have a new record!
Current Snow Depth
 
Here's the snow depth across the region from Saturday, February 16th, which suggested that there was still about a foot or more of snow on the ground across much of the region. Note that in Duluth and around the shores of Lake Superior, there is more than 2ft. of snow on the ground! By the way, there was 14" of snow depth at the Twin Cities airport earlier this, which was officially the greatest amount of snow on the ground since March of 2014, nearly 5 years ago. I had several questions regarding the April Blizzard of 2018 and how much snow we had on the ground then. Well, the greatest MSP SNOW DEPTH (snow on the ground) during that event was 11". 
 
Snowfall Season To Date (Since July 1st, 2018)
 
Here's how much snow we've had this season across the region and thanks to a very active February (so far), we've now gotten back to above average snow levels in most locations, including the Twin Cities, which is nearly 2" above average. 
 
Temperature Outlook
 
Here's the temperature outlook through the end of February and into early March, which suggests temperatures hovering in the 20s and 30s through most of the week ahead. Keep in mind that the average high at the end of February is around 34F, so with temps as cool as they could be, it appears that we will still be running below average in the temp department. There may be a brief thaw for a few days around next weekend, but the extended outlook as we approach early March shows below normal temps again.
 
Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 67% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last few weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 15th) was sitting at nearly 49% ice coverage, which is just slightly below the long-term average of 55%.

"The science behind the polar vortex"
 
"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new  – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "
 
Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Sunday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Central and Western US and across the western half of Canada. However, warmer than average temps will still be found acros southern Texas and the Southeastern US.

 

Temperature Outlook
 
Here's the temp anomaly outlook from across the nation as we head through the first half of next week. This model suggests much colder than average temps continuing across the Western half of the country and also across the Upper Midwest. Meanwhile, warmer than average temps will still lingering across the Southeatern US. 
 
Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from February 25th - March 3rd suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the central and western half of the country. Meanwhile, folks in the southeastern part of the country will continue warmer than average temps. 
 
Spring Leaf Anomaly
 
Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas.
 
Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!
 
MSP To See Snowiest February on Record This Week?
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

"The best way to predict the future is to create it." ~Abraham Lincoln. I am pretty sure Lincoln wasn't speaking to meteorologists when he delivered those words, but it sure would be nice make my own weather! The request and complaint department would be busy 24/7.

My kids have been getting off easy in recent weeks with weather related school delays and closings. Now Presidents' Day, what gives? Not sure how they're going to react when they have to be in class for a full week.

Another bout of light snow fell across southern Minnesota yesterday, which added up to a few inches in a few spots south of the metro. While the Twin Cities didn't see much, we continued to chip away at the February snow record. There's another snow chance Tuesday night into Wednesday and perhaps another chance Friday into Saturday. With nearly 2 weeks left of the month, I think we stand a pretty good chance to tie or break the MSP snowiest February on record spot of 26.5 inches set in 1962.

A note to self, speak softly and carry a big shovel. Uffda!
Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Some sun. Nothing rough. Winds: NW 5. High: 20.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: W 5. Low: 0.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow overnight. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 17.

WEDNESDAY: Snow likely. Shovelable southern MN. Winds: NNE 10-15. Wake-up: 10. High: 27.

THURSDAY: Peeks of sun. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 11. High: 24.

FRIDAY: Light snow chance later. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 11. High: 28.

SATURDAY: Snow again. Another light coating. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 18. High: 30.

SUNDAY: Sun returns. Closer to average. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 11. High: 29.
This Day in Weather History
February 18th

1979: This is one of the rare times that Lake Superior completely freezes over.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 18th

Average High: 30F (Record: 58F set in 2017)
Average Low: 14F (Record: -21F set in 1903)

Record Rainfall: 0.70" set in 1961
Record Snowfall: 7.0" set in 1961
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 18th

Sunrise: 7:09am
Sunset: 5:45pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 58 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~1 hour and 50 minutes
Moon Phase for February 18th at Midnight
0.4 Days Until Full "Snow" Moon

"Feb. 19: Full Snow Moon 9:54 a.m. CST. Usually the heaviest snows fall in this month. Hunting becomes very difficult, and hence to some tribes this was known as the Full Hunger Moon.The moon will also arrive at perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, less than 7 hours earlier at 4 a.m. EST at a distance of 221,681 miles (356,761 kilometers) from Earth. So this is the largest full moon of 2019. (A full moon that takes place during perigee is sometimes known as a supermoon.) Very high ocean tides can be expected during the next two or three days, thanks to the coincidence of perigee with the full moon."


What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: 

"In 2018, the month of February had no full moon at all. But this year’s February presents the biggest full moon supermoon of 2019. From around the world, the moon will look plenty full to the eye on both February 18 and February 19 as it parades across the nighttime sky. It reaches the crest of its full phase on February 19 for much of the world. What’s a supermoon? It’s a popularized term for what astronomers call a perigean full moon. In other words, it’s a full moon near perigee, or closest to Earth for this month. This February 2019 full moon reaches its exact full phase closer to the time of perigee than any other full moon this year. Hence the year’s closest supermoon. Will you be able to discern with your eye that this full moon is larger than an ordinary full moon? Experienced observers say they can do it, but – for most of us – the difference is too small for the eye to notice. On the other hand, photographic techniques can illustrate the difference!"

National High Temps Monday
 
High temps across the country on Monday will be colder than average across much of the nation with the exception of southeast, where temps will warm into the 70s and 80s, especially in Florida.
 
Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather oulook across the naiton as we head through early next week as our next storm system takes aim on the Central US with areas of heavy rain and snow. 
 

7 Day Precipitation Potential

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast shows heavy precipitation across the Tenessee Valley and Gulf Coast States, which will likely lead to areas of flooding. There will also be areas of heavy precipitation that will develop in the Southwest.

"Artificial intelligence alone won’t solve the complexity of Earth sciences"
 
"Studies of complex climate and ocean systems could gain from a hybrid between artificial intelligence and physical modelling. Barely a day goes by without a promise that artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionize yet another aspect of life. Research fields ranging from speech recognition to biological imaging are embracing and benefiting from techniques such as deep learning. But for some fields, integrating AI is not straightforward. The study of Earth — and its climate, oceans and biogeochemistry — is one of them. The amount of geospatial data available on these systems has exploded, with remote sensors above Earth and below the seas generating terabytes of data. But it’s a challenge for even the most advanced AI to make sense of systems that are so highly complex and — with weather being a prime example — change rapidly with space and time. Although supremely capable of training on data, AI approaches are less adept at simulating or predicting changes that occur across great distances or time spans — such as novel climates associated with a warming world."
 
"When the Sun’s Magnetic Field Squashes the Earth’s Magnetic Field, Beautiful Things Happen"
 
"If not for dueling magnetic fields, we'd have no aurora borealis. The last time I saw the aurora borealis, I was sitting at the edge of a lake at midnight on the Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. As I gaped at the sky, I wondered what kind of unfathomable cosmic ion explosion could create something so eerie and beautiful. That was 10 years ago, right around the time when scientists were beginning to understand the Sun’s role in the technicolor lightshow I got to enjoy that night. A study re-released this year in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics takes that understanding even further. Earth’s magnetic field, also called the magnetosphere, is generated by currents of molten iron in the planet’s interior and extends outward from the poles in great bulging arcs. The outermost field lines balloon far beyond the atmosphere, where they deflect the stream of high-energy particles flaring off the Sun. (Without an active magnetosphere, solar winds would damage the atmosphere and strip away the ozone, exposing living organisms to harmful ultraviolet radiation.)"
 
"How far out can we forecast the weather? Scientists have a new answer"
 
"Last month, as much of the United States shivered in Arctic cold, weather models predicted a seemingly implausible surge of balmy, springlike warmth. A week later, that unlikely forecast came true—testimony to the remarkable march of such models. Since the 1980s, they’ve added a new day of predictive power with each new decade. Today, the best forecasts run out to 10 days with real skill, leading meteorologists to wonder just how much further they can push useful forecasts. A new study suggests a humbling answer: another 4 or 5 days. In the regions of the world where most people live, the midlatitudes, “2 weeks is about right. It’s as close to be the ultimate limit as we can demonstrate,” says Fuqing Zhang, a meteorologist at Pennsylvania State University in State College who led the work, accepted for publication in the Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences."
 
"Air pollution may be affecting how happy you are"
 
"For decades now, GDP has been the standard measure of a nation’s well-being. But it is becoming clear that an economic boost may not be accompanied by a rise in individual happiness. While there are many reasons for this, one important factor is that as nations become richer, environmental features such as green space and air quality often come under increasing threat. The mental health benefits of access to parks or waterfronts, for instance, have long been recognised but more recently researchers have also started to look at the role air pollution can play in our general mental health and happiness. With more tangible outcomes such as health, cognitive performance or labour productivity, the adverse effects of poor air are significant and well-established. The link to infant mortality and respiratory disease is well known, and the World Health Organisation estimates that around 7m deaths are attributable to air pollution each year."
 
"RAIN MAKES METHANE FROM THAWING BOGS GO ‘BONKERS’"
 
"Arctic permafrost is thawing as the Earth warms due to climate change. In some cases, scientists predict that this thawing soil will release increasing amounts of methane—a potent greenhouse gas—that is known to trap more heat in our planet’s atmosphere. The rainfall warms up the bog and promotes the growth of plants and methane-producing microbes. The team shows that early precipitation in 2016 warmed the bog about three weeks earlier than usual, and increased the bog’s methane emissions by 30 percent compared to previous years. These results appear in Geophysical Research Letters. “In general, the chance of generating methane goes up with increased rainfall because soils get waterlogged. But what we see here is different,” says corresponding author Rebecca Neumann, an associate professor in the University of Washington department of civil and environmental engineering."
 
"This is how climate change will impact wine"
 
"Look at a wine label or chat with a wine connoisseur, and you will find that wine has always been intimately connected to location and climate. Grapes taste different from region to region, and even grapes from the same vineyard taste different from year to year, depending on the weather each season. So it is no surprise that drastically changing weather patterns have a huge and confusing impact on the wine industry. Increasing temperatures and climate volatility not only impact the flavor profiles for wine enthusiasts, but the unreliability also has a negative impact on wine farmers. Climate scientists argue that growers need to start implementing adaptation measures and experiment with lesser-known varieties of grapes, but these solutions come with risks and expenses that are often too costly for farmers. The last four years have been the hottest on record, a drastic change for grapes that generally thrive in cool, temperate climates. Unpredictable weather, such as droughts, heatwaves and hail can devastate farmers of all kinds, but grapes are a particularly sensitive and vulnerable crop. In Sonoma County, a region in California known for wine production, a record-breaking wildfire devastated the county in 2017, followed by an even more devastating, record-breaking fire in 2018."
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

