MSP To See Snowiest February on Record This Week?

"How to Watch the Super Snow Moon, the Biggest Supermoon of 2019"

"Good news for sky watchers and selenophiles, the next full moon is set to be the biggest and brightest of the year, according to NASA. the “super snow moon” as it is being called, will cross the skies next Tuesday on Feb. 19. While the upcoming “super snow moon” won’t be the extravagant astronomical spectacle that January’s “super blood wolf moon eclipse” was, it will be larger and brighter, and definitely command attention in the sky. If that isn’t enough, the subsequent full moon in March will also be a “supermoon,” rounding off 2019 with a total of three “supermoons.” In a given year, between two and four full moons can be classified as “supermoons.” Here’s what to know about the upcoming “super snow moon” — and what the best time is to see it."

Looks at Feels Like Winter...

I had a chance to get up north over the weekend and wow is there a lot of snow in Central Minnesota. People that love outdoor winter sports are sure enjoying their time now!

__________________________________________________________________________ Monday Weather Outlook Temps across the state on Monday will range from the single digits across the northwestern part of the state to the teens across the rest of the state. With that said, our readings will be nearly -10F to -20F below average. _____________________________________________________________________________ Another Snow Chance PM Tuesday - Wednesday Here's the weather outlook from PM Tuesday to PM Wednesday, which shows another storm system moving through the Upper Midwest. This system will likely bring more accumulation to parts of the region, espeically across southern Minnesota, Iowa and into Wisconsin. The track could still change, which will ultimately dictate where the heaviest snow falls. Stay tuned. _______________________________________________________________________________ 4th Snowiest February on Record (So Far...)

Prior to Sunday's snow, the official February snowfall at the MSP Airport was 22.2", which is good enough for the 4th snowiest February on record! Note that the top spot is 26.5" (set in 1962), so if we pick up a little more than 4" of additional snow this month, we'll have a new record!

Current Snow Depth

Here's the snow depth across the region from Saturday, February 16th, which suggested that there was still about a foot or more of snow on the ground across much of the region. Note that in Duluth and around the shores of Lake Superior, there is more than 2ft. of snow on the ground! By the way, there was 14" of snow depth at the Twin Cities airport earlier this, which was officially the greatest amount of snow on the ground since March of 2014, nearly 5 years ago. I had several questions regarding the April Blizzard of 2018 and how much snow we had on the ground then. Well, the greatest MSP SNOW DEPTH (snow on the ground) during that event was 11".

Snowfall Season To Date (Since July 1st, 2018)

Here's how much snow we've had this season across the region and thanks to a very active February (so far), we've now gotten back to above average snow levels in most locations, including the Twin Cities, which is nearly 2" above average.

Temperature Outlook

Here's the temperature outlook through the end of February and into early March, which suggests temperatures hovering in the 20s and 30s through most of the week ahead. Keep in mind that the average high at the end of February is around 34F, so with temps as cool as they could be, it appears that we will still be running below average in the temp department. There may be a brief thaw for a few days around next weekend, but the extended outlook as we approach early March shows below normal temps again.

________________________________________________________________________ Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 67% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last few weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 15th) was sitting at nearly 49% ice coverage, which is just slightly below the long-term average of 55%.

"The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Sunday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Central and Western US and across the western half of Canada. However, warmer than average temps will still be found acros southern Texas and the Southeastern US.

_________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Here's the temp anomaly outlook from across the nation as we head through the first half of next week. This model suggests much colder than average temps continuing across the Western half of the country and also across the Upper Midwest. Meanwhile, warmer than average temps will still lingering across the Southeatern US. ____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from February 25th - March 3rd suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the central and western half of the country. Meanwhile, folks in the southeastern part of the country will continue warmer than average temps. ___________________________________________________________________________

Spring Leaf Anomaly Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas. _______________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



MSP To See Snowiest February on Record This Week?

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

"The best way to predict the future is to create it." ~Abraham Lincoln. I am pretty sure Lincoln wasn't speaking to meteorologists when he delivered those words, but it sure would be nice make my own weather! The request and complaint department would be busy 24/7. My kids have been getting off easy in recent weeks with weather related school delays and closings. Now Presidents' Day, what gives? Not sure how they're going to react when they have to be in class for a full week. Another bout of light snow fell across southern Minnesota yesterday, which added up to a few inches in a few spots south of the metro. While the Twin Cities didn't see much, we continued to chip away at the February snow record. There's another snow chance Tuesday night into Wednesday and perhaps another chance Friday into Saturday. With nearly 2 weeks left of the month, I think we stand a pretty good chance to tie or break the MSP snowiest February on record spot of 26.5 inches set in 1962. A note to self, speak softly and carry a big shovel. Uffda!

