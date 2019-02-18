MSP To See Snowiest February on Record This Week?

"How to Watch the Super Snow Moon, the Biggest Supermoon of 2019"
"Good news for sky watchers and selenophiles, the next full moon is set to be the biggest and brightest of the year, according to NASA. the “super snow moon” as it is being called, will cross the skies next Tuesday on Feb. 19. While the upcoming “super snow moon” won’t be the extravagant astronomical spectacle that January’s “super blood wolf moon eclipse” was, it will be larger and brighter, and definitely command attention in the sky. If that isn’t enough, the subsequent full moon in March will also be a “supermoon,” rounding off 2019 with a total of three “supermoons.” In a given year, between two and four full moons can be classified as “supermoons.” Here’s what to know about the upcoming “super snow moon” — and what the best time is to see it."
Looks at Feels Like Winter...
I had a chance to get up north over the weekend and wow is there a lot of snow in Central Minnesota. People that love outdoor winter sports are sure enjoying their time now!
Another Snow Chance PM Tuesday - Wednesday
4th Snowiest February on Record (So Far...)
Great Lakes Ice Coverage
According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 67% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last few weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 15th) was sitting at nearly 49% ice coverage, which is just slightly below the long-term average of 55%.
Temperature Anomalies
Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Sunday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Central and Western US and across the western half of Canada. However, warmer than average temps will still be found acros southern Texas and the Southeastern US.
Ice Safety Reminder
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
"The best way to predict the future is to create it." ~Abraham Lincoln. I am pretty sure Lincoln wasn't speaking to meteorologists when he delivered those words, but it sure would be nice make my own weather! The request and complaint department would be busy 24/7.
My kids have been getting off easy in recent weeks with weather related school delays and closings. Now Presidents' Day, what gives? Not sure how they're going to react when they have to be in class for a full week.
Another bout of light snow fell across southern Minnesota yesterday, which added up to a few inches in a few spots south of the metro. While the Twin Cities didn't see much, we continued to chip away at the February snow record. There's another snow chance Tuesday night into Wednesday and perhaps another chance Friday into Saturday. With nearly 2 weeks left of the month, I think we stand a pretty good chance to tie or break the MSP snowiest February on record spot of 26.5 inches set in 1962.
A note to self, speak softly and carry a big shovel. Uffda!
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Some sun. Nothing rough. Winds: NW 5. High: 20.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: W 5. Low: 0.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow overnight. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 17.
WEDNESDAY: Snow likely. Shovelable southern MN. Winds: NNE 10-15. Wake-up: 10. High: 27.
THURSDAY: Peeks of sun. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 11. High: 24.
FRIDAY: Light snow chance later. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 11. High: 28.
SATURDAY: Snow again. Another light coating. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 18. High: 30.
SUNDAY: Sun returns. Closer to average. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 11. High: 29.
This Day in Weather History
February 18th
1979: This is one of the rare times that Lake Superior completely freezes over.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 18th
Average High: 30F (Record: 58F set in 2017)
Average Low: 14F (Record: -21F set in 1903)
Record Rainfall: 0.70" set in 1961
Record Snowfall: 7.0" set in 1961
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 18th
Sunrise: 7:09am
Sunset: 5:45pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 36 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 58 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~1 hour and 50 minutes
Moon Phase for February 18th at Midnight
0.4 Days Until Full "Snow" Moon
"Feb. 19: Full Snow Moon 9:54 a.m. CST. Usually the heaviest snows fall in this month. Hunting becomes very difficult, and hence to some tribes this was known as the Full Hunger Moon.The moon will also arrive at perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, less than 7 hours earlier at 4 a.m. EST at a distance of 221,681 miles (356,761 kilometers) from Earth. So this is the largest full moon of 2019. (A full moon that takes place during perigee is sometimes known as a supermoon.) Very high ocean tides can be expected during the next two or three days, thanks to the coincidence of perigee with the full moon."
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"In 2018, the month of February had no full moon at all. But this year’s February presents the biggest full moon supermoon of 2019. From around the world, the moon will look plenty full to the eye on both February 18 and February 19 as it parades across the nighttime sky. It reaches the crest of its full phase on February 19 for much of the world. What’s a supermoon? It’s a popularized term for what astronomers call a perigean full moon. In other words, it’s a full moon near perigee, or closest to Earth for this month. This February 2019 full moon reaches its exact full phase closer to the time of perigee than any other full moon this year. Hence the year’s closest supermoon. Will you be able to discern with your eye that this full moon is larger than an ordinary full moon? Experienced observers say they can do it, but – for most of us – the difference is too small for the eye to notice. On the other hand, photographic techniques can illustrate the difference!"
7 Day Precipitation Potential
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast shows heavy precipitation across the Tenessee Valley and Gulf Coast States, which will likely lead to areas of flooding. There will also be areas of heavy precipitation that will develop in the Southwest.
"This is how climate change will impact wine"
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX
