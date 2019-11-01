MSP checkpoint to close

The head of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has requested a meeting with TSA officials after learning that the InterContinental Hotel checkpoint is slated to close on Nov. 18. Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said the closure is “deeply concerning.” TSA and airport officials have touted the hotel checkpoint as a way to avoid long lines in the main terminal. The checkpoint, which is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily for travelers with only carry-on bags, is located on a $24 million skyway between the hotel and Terminal 1. TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said the hotel checkpoint “consistently has significantly lower passenger volume” than the other checkpoints at Terminal 1. On Tuesday, just 37 passengers were screened.

Janet Moore

Uber card revamp

We recently opined that the Uber Visa from Barclays was an ideal cash-back credit card for traveling millennials — but not necessarily for actual Uber rides. Newly announced changes to the card turn this upside-down. The revamped Uber Credit Card will now earn 5% back on Uber purchases, up from 2%. Rewards will come in the form of Uber Cash, which you can only redeem on Uber, not as cash back. Also, you’ll earn 3% back at restaurants and bars, down from 4%. The card retains its 3% back on airfare and lodging, free cellphone insurance, no foreign transaction fee and no annual fee, but the 2% return on online purchases and a $50 annual credit toward streaming services are gone. For a similar no-annual-fee travel credit card with actual cash back, see Wells Fargo’s Propel card.

Simon Peter Groebner

Cars cruise Ocean Drive in Miami during spring break.

Miami is ‘sexiest’

In ranking Miami the sexiest city in the world, the website Big 7 Travel says it took into account these factors: statistics for the cities having the most sex; data regarding the countries with most sexual searches online; research on the best cities for single people and the sexiest nationalities in the world; highest number of romantic restaurants, date night spots and passion-inducing activities, and reader opinions. Miami was followed by Paris, Denver, Copenhagen and Cape Town, South Africa. “Scantily clad locals line the sandy shores of Miami,” Big 7 Travel said. “Vibrant nightlife, a rich party culture, and some of the most romantic views in the United States all make Miami a pretty sexy place to visit.”

Miami Herald

Veterans Day discount

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will honor military members and their families by offering increased savings this Veterans Day. This includes 15% to 20% off the Best Available Rate at participating hotels, plus 500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points on upcoming stays through Dec. 6, 2019. It’s available at participating hotels in the United States and Canada across the company’s portfolio of brands, including Super 8 and La Quinta.

TravelPulse

‘Skywalker’ sights added

The Star Tours attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida will be updated in December with locations seen in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” film. Kef Bir, the ocean moon featured in the latest “Skywalker” film trailer, will be in the Star Tours lineup. The changes also will come to Star Tours attractions at Disneyland in California, Paris and Tokyo. The location of Batuu — home planet for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios — has also been added to the mix.

Orlando Sentinel