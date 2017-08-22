Photo from the Metropolitan Airports Commission: An automated security lane in Atlanta

Passengers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may need extra time to pass through security as all the general lanes at the south security checkpoint in Terminal 1 will be closed for the next three weeks.

Lanes at the South checkpoint used by TSA Pre-Check passengers will stay open while all other passengers will be directed to use the North checkpoint, airport officials said.

Starting Tuesday, crews will begin installing four “innovation lanes," which will automate many of the functions currently done manually. During construction, passengers are advised to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

When the lanes become operational in early September, travelers could soon pass through security checkpoints a whole lot faster. Similar lanes have moved passengers and carry-on luggage through the screening process up to 40 percent faster at other airports where the lanes have been installed, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission

The system approved by the Transportation Security Administration allows up to five passengers to place their bags on a conveyor belt, allowing travelers with fewer items to move through metal-detectors or full-body scanners more quickly. Each station has a bin dispenser so travelers can fill bins without waiting as long for a spot. The loaded bins then move on roller belts into X-ray inspection, as passengers head to their own screening.

Bins and luggage that require more screening are separated out, allowing other luggage to move through the system uninterrupted.

Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at the airport, requested that the lanes be added to the south security checkpoint. The Metropolitan Airports Commission is spending $1.6 million to put in the new lanes.

Automated security lanes will be added to the north checkpoint next year.

Automated security lanes debuted last spring at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Since then, innovation lanes have been installed in Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, along with Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Newark, N.J., and Phoenix.