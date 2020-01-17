NEW YORK — There's no apparent impeachment fatigue among viewers of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
Her prime-time show, which has been on for more than 11 years, had its largest audience ever when 4.5 million people watched Maddow's interview on Wednesday with Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.
The Nielsen company said Maddow topped Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, who usually has the top-rated cable news show. He had 3.7 million viewers that night.
Parnas, who Maddow had frequently talked about on her show, spoke about his belief of Trump's knowledge about what Giuliani was doing in the Ukraine.
