The next season of Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won't drop until Dec. 6, but two of its cast members were ready to spill some secrets.

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the title character, and Kevin Pollak, who plays her father-in-law, were interviewed on stage Sunday by Rabbi Jeremy Fine as part of Temple of Aaron's annual fundraiser, riffing off each other as if their show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino had written them a script.

In between making fun of co-star Tony Shalhoub's giggling fits on set and Pollak's impressions of Jack Nicholson and Don Rickles, the two revealed a few tidbits about season three.

The first episode will feature a six-minute, uninterrupted tracking shot with 900 extras, which Bronsnahan claims is the most ever for a New York-based shoot. "It's masterful, masterful, masterful," she said.

Pollak and Shalhoub will share a scene that "ups the ante" in their contentious relationship, Pollak said. "It may lead to Tony and I doing 'The Odd Couple' on Broadway," he joked.

Most importantly, at least to the show's plot, is that new episodes will dive even deeper into the evolution of Maisel, who announced at the end of last season that she was embarking on an international tour.

"It will show her maturity in a whole new way, more than the first two seasons," Brosnahan said.

The event, which took place at The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University, raised money for various charities, including Neighborhood House Food Shelf and Habitat for Humanity.

"Mrs. Maisel" was named outstanding comedy series at last year's Emmy Awards and is nominated in 20 categories this time around. The ceremonies air Sept. 22 on KMSP, Ch. 9.