

Kerri Miller is going coast to coast.

MPR's mid-morning host will be part of a high-profile team convening a nightly gathering for radio listeners to talk, debate, and find common ground during the first 100 days of Donald Trump's administration.

"Indivisible" will feature a different host and focus from Monday to Thursday evenings on public radio stations across the country as well as through a podcast. The show will air locally at 7 p.m. starting Jan. 23.

Miller will take the mike on Thursdays with a program zeroing in on those feeling left out of the national narrative and how the new era may alter the country's long-term sense of self.

"I love the idea of hearing the curiosity and insights of Americans thinking about identity in this new political landscape beyond our Midwestern borders," Miller said Friday. "And candidly, I can't wait to show the rest of the country what we do every day in Minnesota. I'm proud of our call-in conversations and this is a chance to share that with other cities."

The program is being produced by MPR News, WNYC and The Economist.

Other hosts in the rotation include WNYC personalities Brian Lehrer and Kai Wright, as well as Charlie Sykes, a well known conservative voice in the Milwaukee market.

“We’re looking forward to these important conversations over the next 14 weeks,” said Dave Kansas, executive vice president for American Public Media Group and Minnesota Public Radio. “These shows are geared to synthesize what has happened each day during the first 100 days of the new administration and give our audiences a platform to reflect and share their perspectives.”