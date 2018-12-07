Bob Collins, center, is flanked by MPR colleagues Ali Lozoff and Jeff Kamin. (Photo by Bre McGee)

Bob Collins, a staple at Minnesota Public Radio, will be leaving the station next year.

"This is to make official that I will retire from MPR on May 31 due to worsening health, being old and having nothing else to write that I haven't already written," he tweeted Thursday. "No, there won't be a goodbye column. Thanks for all the fish."

According to the MPR website, Collins has been with MPR since 1992, seving various roles over the past 25 years, including senior editor of news and creator of the NewsCut blog, which offers commentary on the media.