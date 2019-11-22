Nancy Cassutt is leaving her position as executive director of Minnesota Public Radio's news operation to accept a temporary post in Los Angeles with the business-focused program "Marketplace." Both "Marketplace" and MPR are part of St. Paul-based American Public Media Group.

Cassutt, who has been at MPR for nine years, will hold the title of managing director, helping establish the show's digital strategy during the coming year.

After that stint is over, Cassutt plans to return to MPR in another capacity.

"This was a one-chance-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she said Friday. "I see this as a new, fun adventure in my career."

Cassutt also is looking forward to working in Los Angeles, where one of her daughters resides.

A spokesperson said MPR soon will announce plans to find a replacement to run MPR News, which boasts one of the biggest newsrooms in the state.

American Public Media began a five-year plan last month that has triggered some organizational changes, including the eliminations of some jobs in St. Paul and across the country. Cassutt said that development was unrelated to her decision.