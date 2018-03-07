Minneapolis writer Shannon Gibney won a Minnesota Book Award for "See No Color," her YA novel about a trans-racial adoption. Her essay about celebrating Christmas with her husband and children in her husband's home country of Liberia was the Star Tribune holiday essay for 2017.
And now comes announcement of her new YA novel, "Dream Country," which will be published in September. We got a sneak peek at the very stunning book jacket:
"Dream Country" follows the stories of several immigrants from Liberia over five generations, including a present-day teenager in Minneapolis. It will be published by Dutton Books for Young Readers on Sept. 11.
