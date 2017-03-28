One moment traffic control agent Jennifer Schlosser was guiding rush hour motorists through a congested intersection in downtown Minneapolis. The next she lay motionless in a heap on the pavement unable to feel her legs. She feared she was paralyzed.

Schlosser, 30, said she could not get out of the way of the red SUV that made an illegal turn and plowed into her on Sept. 12 as she stood at 3rd Street and 5th Avenue S. Six months later she still feels the crushing impact that threw her more than 12 feet as she recovers from surgery to repair torn ligaments — one in each knee.

“My whole body was hit. My legs don’t walk like they used to and I can’t stand very long, but I am still here. I am still alive,” Schlosser, said Tuesday during a media briefing to talk about the collision and remind drivers to be watchful for police officers out directing traffic. “That was my first ambulance ride, and I hope to never have another one again.”

A security camera on a nearby parking garage recorded the incident, which prosecutors used to charge the driver with two misdemeanors. The driver pleaded guilty to one of them and could still face restitution, said Deputy City Attorney Mary Ellen Heng. Schlosser has seen the video shown to the media a handful of times, but still has a hard time watching it.

“Still a shock,” said Schlosser, a mother of two who has worked as a traffic control agent with Minneapolis Police Department for 4½ years.

Schlosser was directing motorists in the far left lane of northbound 5th Avenue to turn left onto 3rd Street and drivers in the middle lane on 5th to proceed north. Normally drivers in the middle lane on 5th are permitted to turn left onto 3rd. The SUV driver was in the middle lane on 5th Avenue and disobeyed Schlosser’s command to proceed straight and turned onto 3rd where he hit her.

The collision was captured on video.

Traffic control agents have the power to override all signals, signs and pavement markings to safely and efficiently direct traffic, and drivers are required to follow their directives, Heng said.

It’s not clear why the driver made the turn against Schlosser’s orders, but “it’s a reasonable assumption that something had distracted him for him not to see that he was not supposed to make that turn,” Heng said.

Schlosser’s case is one of the most extreme, but not unusual. Last year city officials said three to four other officers were clipped or grazed by motorists, and all of the city’s 34 traffic control agents can tell story of a near miss when motorists disobeyed their orders. Other have been punched in the face by a drivers being issued a citation and it’s common to be on the receiving end of a torrent of profanities and insults.

“In most cases, they were able step way and save themselves, but these are dangerous situations and becoming more increasingly so,” said Clara Schmit-Gonzalez, the city’s director of Code Compliance and Traffic Control. “We are asking everyone to be aware of them and keep us all safe.”

Traffic control agents are extremely exposed, with little protection afforded by their hats, reflective vests, flashlights and police uniforms. Schlosser’s injuries might have been worse had she not decided to wear her ballistic vest that day. It’s something she wears often, but not on hot days.

“I’m lucky, for some reason I decided to wear it,” she said. “It definitely saved my ribs” and maybe more, she said.

Schlosser will return to light duty work on Wednesday, and it’s not known when she will be back on the on the street. But she wants to.

“I love it and I miss it,” she said.

And her message to motorists: “Pay attention, don’t be on your phone. I want everyone to be more aware of us. We are there directing traffic and please pay more attention. We are trying to get you home safe and we just want to go home safe as well.”