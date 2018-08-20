Just one week before tens of thousands of Minneapolis Public School students begin the new school year, Superintendent Ed Graff laid out his strategic priorities for the state’s third largest school district Monday morning during his “State of the Schools” address.

Speaking to a nearly full auditorium at North Community High School, Graff who’s stepping into his third year, stressed the importance of collaborations and partnerships with local leaders and community members to achieve high student growth and “cultural humility” in the district.

“Now more than ever partnership is key,” Graff said. “We must redouble our efforts. Our students must be given opportunities that move them forward.”

The event was attended by students, families, and city leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

For the first time in a decade, the district approved a budget that doesn’t rely on reserve funds. That means the district is pinched financially and the strategic plan, which the school board will vote on in December, will be guided by that budget that saw some turbulence after the board voted to restore $6.4 million to secondary schools. Graff said his team worked urgently to improve efficiency and increase expectations for both staff and students by reorganizing the central office, which was hit the hardest during budget cuts.

To erase a projected $33 million deficit for 2018-19, leaders of the system approved an $18.4 million reduction in the central office and a nearly $15 million cut in school allocations.

Minneapolis school Superintendent Ed Graff played drums with members of the Gems and Gise drum group after giving his state of the schools address Monday August 20, 2018 at North Community High School in Minneapolis, MN.

On Monday, Graff entertained the crowd by playing the drums with students on stage. “If there’s a theme running through our gathering this morning, it’s one of partnership because it truly takes a village to educate all children,” he said.